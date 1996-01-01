22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the chemoreceptors in the medulla oblongata perceive an elevation in partial pressure of carbon dioxide (pCO2), how will the respiratory system react?
A
Ventilation will be temporarily suspended.
B
Ventilation will increase.
C
Ventilation will decrease.
D
None of the above