22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gemma is experiencing a panic attack which results in hyperventilation. Hyperventilation leads to a decreased level of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the blood. The decrease in carbon dioxide can eventually lead to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Respiratory acidosis
B
Respiratory alkalosis
C
Respiratory infection
D
Pulmonary embolism