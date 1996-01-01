10. Muscles
Muscle Naming
10. Muscles Muscle Naming
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Muscles can be named according to several criteria. Which of the following about naming muscles is incorrect?
Muscles can be named according to several criteria. Which of the following about naming muscles is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Muscles can be named based on their size.
B
Muscles can be named based on their function.
C
Muscles can be named based on their color.
D
Muscles can be named based on their location in the body.