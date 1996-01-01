29. Heredity
Patterns of Inheritance
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose the allele for long lash is dominant over the allele for short lash. If two individuals who are heterozygous for this trait get married, what is the probability of having a child with a long lash?
A
50%
B
25%
C
75%
D
100%