29. Heredity
Patterns of Inheritance
A woman with Leigh syndrome married an unaffected man. They have four children who all inherited the Leigh syndrome. What type of inheritance pattern is shown in this case?
X-linked recessive inheritance
Codominant inheritance
Autosomal recessive inheritance
Mitochondrial inheritance