22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
22. Respiratory System Breathing Rate and Depth
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Diabetes can affect blood pH through its impact on the body's metabolic processes and the regulation of acids and bases in the bloodstream. In the absence of sufficient insulin, the body shifts to breaking down fats for energy, leading to the production of ketones which consequently impacts the respiratory system. The accumulation of ketones in the blood results in which of the following?
Diabetes can affect blood pH through its impact on the body's metabolic processes and the regulation of acids and bases in the bloodstream. In the absence of sufficient insulin, the body shifts to breaking down fats for energy, leading to the production of ketones which consequently impacts the respiratory system. The accumulation of ketones in the blood results in which of the following?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Metabolic acidosis
B
Hemophilia
C
Metabolic alkalosis
D
Hyperlipidemia