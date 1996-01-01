22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which breathing pattern is associated with the body's attempt to compensate for the acidosis caused by the accumulation of ketones in the blood for people with DKA?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Slow breathing
B
Intermittent breathing
C
Rapid breathing
D
None of the above