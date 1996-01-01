28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Fetal Development
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following months of gestation is matched correctly to its corresponding fetal development?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
First month - the egg is released into the fallopian tube
B
Second month - the fertilization begins
C
Third month - the teeth become denser
D
Fourth month - external genitalia begin to differentiate
E
Fifth month - hearing becomes fully developed