28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Fetal Development
Fetal Development
28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Fetal Development
16:24
Fetal Circulation (Before and After Birth)
by RegisteredNurseRN
11:52
Fetal circulation right before birth | Circulatory system physiology
by khanacademymedicine
13:26
Fetal Circulation (Foramen Ovale, Ductus Arteriosus, Ductus Venosus)
by AK LECTURES
The function of the ductus arteriosus is to __________.
Which structure represents the remnants of the atrial fetal shunt?
Which of the following statements about the foramen ovale is FALSE?
184
Fetal Development
09:41
THE STAGES OF FETAL DEVELOPMENT
by That nursing prof
05:33
Fetal Development Week by Week Overview
by Scientist Cindy
02:35
Second Trimester of Pregnancy
by Nucleus Medical Media
02:20
Third Trimester of Pregnancy
by Nucleus Medical Media
Which of the following occurs 17–20 weeks into pregnancy, during the fetal period?
Which of the following occurs eight weeks into pregnancy?
266
The heart begins to beat in the developing offspring __________.
545
