29. Heredity
Patterns of Inheritance
29. Heredity Patterns of Inheritance
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sarah is a high school student conducting a genetics experiment in her biology class. She is trying to determine the blood types of her siblings by creating a Punnet square. If her mother and father have AB blood types, what are the expected blood types of her siblings?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Blood types B and AB
B
Blood types A, O, and AB
C
Blood types A, B, and AB
D
Blood types B, O, and AB