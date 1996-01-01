21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Cellular Immunity
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Cellular Immunity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a group of genes that encode cell surface proteins responsible for presenting antigens to the immune system?
Which of the following is a group of genes that encode cell surface proteins responsible for presenting antigens to the immune system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Major histocompatibility complex
B
Antigen-antibody complex
C
Activated complex
D
AIDS-related complex