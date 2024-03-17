21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Cellular Immunity
Adaptive Defenses: Cellular Immunity
The process that begins when a helper T cell binds to a class II MHC protein on a displaying cell is known as __________.
Textbook Question
The major histocompatibility complex (MHC) (a) is responsible for forming lymphocytes, (b) produces antibodies in lymph glands, (c) is a group of genes that codes for human leukocyte antigens, (d) is a membrane protein that can recognize foreign antigens, (e) is the antigen found on bacteria that stimulates an immune response.
Textbook Question
Cells that can directly attack target cells include all of the following except a. macrophages, b. cytotoxic T cells, c. helper T cells, d. natural killer cells.
Textbook Question
Describe the specific roles of helper, regulatory, and cytotoxic T cells in normal cellular immunity.
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the effects of complement with those of interferon.
Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks: Nonspecific immunity is also known as_____. Specific immunity is also known as_____. Specific immunity has the capacity for immunological ______ .
