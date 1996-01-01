23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Gallbladder
The cartilage rings of the trachea have a unique shape because:
It facilitates the movement and accommodation of surrounding structures.
It enhances the trachea's flexibility during various activities, such as swallowing.
It contributes to the modulation of sound in speech.
It prevents the trachea from directly connecting with neighboring structures.
Both options (a) and (b) are correct.
All of the above statements are true.