Anatomy & Physiology
23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Gallbladder
23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Gallbladder
13:06
Digestive System Secretion
by Pearson
551
1
04:40
Gallbladder - Definition, Function & Location
by Kenhub - Learn Human Anatomy
424
01:05
Filling and emptying of the Gallbladder Animation - Usmle step 1 Physiology Animations
by Dr.G Bhanu Prakash Animated Medical Videos
22
PRACTICE
2
Multiple Choice
Bile is stored and concentrated in the __________.
594
1
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a function of the gallbladder?
747
