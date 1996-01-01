15. Special Senses
Ear - Abnormalities
Which of the following refers to a type of hearing loss that occurs when sound waves cannot effectively pass through the outer or middle ear to reach the inner ear?
Sensorineural deafness
Presbycusis
Conduction deafness
Cochlear nerve degeneration