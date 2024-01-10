15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
After being diagnosed with Bell's palsy on her left side, Emily noticed difficulty in fully closing her left eye. As a result, she experiences dryness and discomfort in the eye. Provided the mentioned conditions, which of the following facial muscles is most likely affected?
A
Orbicularis oculi
B
Procerus
C
Zygomaticus major
D
Levator labii