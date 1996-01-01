21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements explains the mechanism of complement activation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It involves the direct binding of antibodies to antigens on pathogens, leading to the activation of complement proteins.
B
It occurs when pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) are recognized by pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) on immune cells, triggering a cascade of complement protein activation.
C
It is initiated by the release of interferons in response to viral infections, which subsequently activate the complement system.
D
It is a result of the release of histamine from mast cells, leading to the activation of complement proteins.