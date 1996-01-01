12. The Central Nervous System
The Cerebrum
12. The Central Nervous System The Cerebrum
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The cerebellum and basal nuclei are principal parts of the brain associated with movement. Choose which statement accurately describes the function of the two parts mentioned:
I. The cerebellum is responsible for maintaining coordinated movement
II. The basal nuclei is responsible for initiating movement
III. A damaged basal nuclei will result in loss of sensation in the face ipsilateral to the lesion
The cerebellum and basal nuclei are principal parts of the brain associated with movement. Choose which statement accurately describes the function of the two parts mentioned:
I. The cerebellum is responsible for maintaining coordinated movement
II. The basal nuclei is responsible for initiating movement
III. A damaged basal nuclei will result in loss of sensation in the face ipsilateral to the lesion
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I only
B
Statement II only
C
Statement III only
D
Statements I and II
E
Statements II and III