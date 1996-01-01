1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A patient was rushed into surgery due to a penetrating injury to the left anterior hypochondriac region. Assess which organs and cavities are possibly injured from the most superficial to the deepest:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Peritoneal cavity, left kidney, stomach, head of the pancreas
B
Pleural cavity, stomach, tail of the pancreas, left kidney
C
Peritoneal cavity, stomach, tail of the pancreas, left kidney
D
None of the above