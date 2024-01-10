14. The Autonomic Nervous System
14. The Autonomic Nervous System Neurotransmitters of the ANS
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Anticholinergic drugs possess the capability to impede the activity of acetylcholine. Which of the following states the effect of anticholinergic drugs on the parasympathetic nervous system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They block the muscarinic receptors.
B
They block the adrenergic receptors.
C
They activate nicotinic receptors.
D
All of the above.