14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters of the ANS

In the Netherlands a young man named Jan was admitted to the emergency room. He and his friends had been to a rave. His friends say he started twitching and having muscle spasms which progressed until he was 'stiff as a board.' On examination, staff found a marked increase in muscle tone and hyperreflexia involving facial and limb muscles. In his pocket, he had unmarked dark yellow tablets with dark flecks. Analysis of the tablets showed them to contain a mixture of ecstasy and strychnine. Ecstasy would not cause this clinical picture, but strychnine, which blocks glycine receptors, could. Explain how.
Match the following neurotransmitters with their correct description.    ​​​​


_____GABA    ​​​​

_____Dopamine     

_____Substance P     

_____Acetylcholine    ​​​​

_____Glutamate     

_____Endorphins     

_____Norepinephrine


a. Neuropeptide involved in transmission of pain

b. Neurotransmitter released at the neuromuscular junction

c. Major excitatory neurotransmitter in the brain

d. Major inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain

e. Neuropeptide involved in relief of pain

f. Catecholamine involved in the autonomic nervous system

g. Catecholamine involved in movement and behavior

