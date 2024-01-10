14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters of the ANS
Learn with HannahGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
___________ and ___________ are the major neurotransmitters released by autonomic nervous system neurons.
The neurotransmitter released at all synapses in the parasympathetic division is:
What are the two types of receptors found in the parasympathetic system?
The drug neostigmine blocks the activity of the enzyme acetylcholinesterase in the synaptic cleft. Predict the effects of this drug.
The poison curare (kyoo-RAH-ray) blocks the binding of acetylcholine to its receptors at the neuromuscular junction. What effects would you predict from such a poison? Can you think of any useful applications for it? Why might an overdose of it be lethal?
Match the following neurotransmitters with their correct description.
_____GABA
_____Dopamine
_____Substance P
_____Acetylcholine
_____Glutamate
_____Endorphins
_____Norepinephrine
a. Neuropeptide involved in transmission of pain
b. Neurotransmitter released at the neuromuscular junction
c. Major excitatory neurotransmitter in the brain
d. Major inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain
e. Neuropeptide involved in relief of pain
f. Catecholamine involved in the autonomic nervous system
g. Catecholamine involved in movement and behavior