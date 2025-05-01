A sarcomere has a thick filament length of 1.6 1.6 µm and thin filaments of 1.0 1.0 µm extending inward from each Z-disk. If the sarcomere length decreases from 2.5 2.5 µm to 2.1 2.1 µm, by how much does the overlap between thick and thin filaments increase on one side of the sarcomere? Give your answer to 2 decimal places.