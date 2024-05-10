Secondary Lympoid Organs: The Spleen Practice Problems
The interaction between the antigen-binding site of the antibody and the epitope of the antigen is:
Jenny notices enlarged lymph nodes in the right axillary region and consults her doctor. Following an examination, the doctor discovers a tumour in her right breast and informs her that the tumor cells have metastasized. Explain how the tumor cells get to the lymph nodes during metastasis.
What area of the spleen contains clustered lymphocytes and is primarily involved in immune responses?
Roma undergoes surgery to remove the tumor in her groin area as well as the surrounding inguinal lymph nodes. What are the possible complications of her surgery to remove lymph nodes and vessels?
The mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) consists of various components dedicated to protecting mucosal surfaces. Among the listed options, which structure is considered part of MALT?
Lymph nodes are small, bean-shaped structures that are part of the lymphatic system and play a crucial role in filtering lymph fluid and trapping harmful substances like bacteria or viruses. Swollen lymph nodes are often a response to:
Which of the following lymphoid organs is well-developed and functional before birth?
The interaction between the antigen-binding site of the antibody and the epitope of the antigen is:
In recent years, there has been a decrease in the number of tonsillectomies and routine removal of ruptured spleens. What is the primary reason for preserving these lymphoid organs?
Mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) primarily protects which of the following areas?
Which lymphoid organ is located behind the breastbone above the heart and plays a vital role in the development and maturation of T-cells?
What is the primary difference between the functions of the lymph nodes and the spleen?