Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Ellipse
Hyperbola
Neither of the above
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.