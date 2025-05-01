Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
A circle
An ellipse
A hyperbola
A parabola
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.