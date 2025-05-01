Identify whether the equation is of an ellipse or hyperbola.
A circle
An ellipse
A hyperbola
A parabola
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.