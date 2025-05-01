Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
Ellipse
Hyperbola
Neither of the above
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
Determine if the transverse axis is horizontal or vertical for the following hyperbolas.
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.
Indicate whether the graph of each equation is a circle, an ellipse, a hyperbola, or a parabola.