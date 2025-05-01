Recall the general forms of conic sections: an ellipse typically has the form \(\frac{x^2}{a^2} + \frac{y^2}{b^2} = 1\), where both squared terms are added, and a hyperbola has the form \(\frac{y^2}{a^2} - \frac{x^2}{b^2} = 1\) or \(\frac{x^2}{a^2} - \frac{y^2}{b^2} = 1\), where one squared term is subtracted from the other.