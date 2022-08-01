Why Pea Plants?

So why did Gregor Mendel decide to use pea plants as his model organism to study inheritance and genetics? Well, it turns out that mental discovered that P plants were the ideal model organism for studying inheritance and genetics for multiple reasons. And we've got five of these reasons listed down below here in our image. And so the very first reason that Gregor Mendel chose pea plants as his model organism is because P plants are easy to cultivate or grow or maintain now. The second reason that Gregor Mendel chose pea plants is because P plants grow relatively quickly, and he's able to get multiple generations and a relatively short period of time now. The third reason that Gregor Mendel chose pea plants is because P plants produce multiple offspring, and the fourth reason is because P plants have very have many inheritable traits or many traits that they can pass on from generation to generation. And the fifth and final reason why Gregor Mendel chose pea plants is because they are easy to control. It's easy to control P plant fertilization or, in other words, it's very easy to control which pea plants he's going to mate. with each other. Also, pea plants have this special ability to self fertilized, meaning that he can use the same pea plant to create multiple generations. And so we'll get to talk Mawr and Maura about self fertilization and cross fertilization later in our course as we move forward. And we'll also continue to talk Maura Maura about Mendel's experiments and his discoveries as we move forward, So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts