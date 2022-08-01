in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to Mendel's experiments. And so Gregor Mendel was an Austrian monk and scientists that helped discover the fundamentals of genetics by using he plants as a model organism. And so model organisms are non human organisms that air studied to make discoveries and gain insights into other organisms. And so, although Gregor Mendel was studying pea plants, Ah, lot of the discoveries that he made can still be applied to other organisms, including humans. Now Gregor Mendel used the term character to define an inherited feature that varies among individual organisms. And so, for example, among individual pea plant organisms. The plant height and the flower color are these inherited features that will vary amongst these organisms, and so these plant height and flower color would be examples of characters now. Gregor Mendel also used the term traits to describe different variants of specific characters. So, for example, for the character plant height, the traits would be either short plants or tall plants. Those would be different traits of the character plant height and for the character flower color. The different traits would be white flowers or purple flowers, and so you can see that the character is going to describe a broader feature, whereas the trait is going to describe a mawr specific variant of a specific character. And so let's take a look at our example down below to get a better understanding of the differences between characters and traits and so you can see that mental USPI plants to study genetics. And over here you can see that Johann Gregor Mendel live from 22 to 18 84 and he is well known as the father of genetics. And so the uh, model organism that Gregor Mendel used was the pea plant itself. And so you can see here in blue, we're showing you the characters of the pea plants. For example, plant height, flower color, P color and Peapod shape are all examples of characters for these peop lance and then notice down below at the bottom. What we're showing you are the specific traits for each of these characters, and so you can see that these are the traits of the characters. So, for example, for the character plant height, the traits would be either the short or the tall plants for flower color the trait would be white or purple. For P color character, the trait would be green or yellow peace. And then for Peapod shaped character, the traits would be straight or bumpy. And so this year concludes our introduction to Gregor Mendel's experiments using pea plants to study genetics. And as we move forward in our course, we're going to continue to talk Mawr and Mawr about Gregor Mendel's experiments and discoveries, so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts