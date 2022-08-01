Biomagnification and Decomposers

one of the issues that can result from the fact that the transfer of energy and biomass up the pyramid is so inefficient is that molecules that accumulated biomass will actually concentrate at higher levels of the food web and these air going to be things that are not easily digested or excreted and will efficiently accumulate in trophic level. So these are often toxins, you know, stuff like heavy metal stuff that can't be broken down or digested by living systems now, because organisms have to consume almost 10 times as much food as tissue they produce. Due to that inefficiency, these molecules are going to concentrate a higher levels. And that is why we call this bio magnification. So you can see here at this base level of the producers, you know, there's only a couple of these molecules, but then these primary consumers, they're going to eat so much of those primary producers to generate their new biomass that they're going to accumulate mawr of those molecules than the previous trophic level had. And so it's going to get concentrated Mawr and Mawr as we move up in trophic levels. Now, fortunately, Primary D composers like bacteria archaea fungi and roundworms are going to decompose organic matter and return all this stuff to the ecosystem. So soil organic matter is going to be the component of soil that includes the D composers and the detritus that they are decomposing at its various stages of decomposition. When it's completely decayed, we call it humans. This is, uh, formed from that completely decayed detritus, and it's super rich in nutrients. It's very good stuff for soil now. Decomposition cycles nutrients through the soil, and it generates forms of these nutrients that plants can uptake so that they can return them to the ecosystem. So let's actually go ahead, flip the page and look at some of these cycles.

