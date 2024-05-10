52. Ecosystems
Ecosystems
52. Ecosystems
Ecosystems
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Additional 35 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 52 of 52 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The biggest difference between the flow of energy and the flow of chemical nutrients in an ecosystem is that __________.
593
views
Multiple Choice
Based on the law of conservation of energy, ecosystem ecologists can make which of the following assertions?
422
views
Multiple Choice
A study of metabolic rates in a terrestrial community showed that the energy released by respiration exceeded the energy captured in photosynthesis. Which of the following situations is most likely?
814
views
Multiple Choice
What are the major factors that control primary production in terrestrial ecosystems?
496
views
Multiple Choice
What is the amount of chemical energy in a consumer's food that is converted to its own new biomass over a period of time called?
783
views
Multiple Choice
In the transition from each trophic level of the food chain to the next trophic level, there is about a __________.
609
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the base of a pyramid of net production?
381
views
Multiple Choice
In general, the biomass in an ecosystem will be greatest at the trophic level comprising __________.
459
views
Multiple Choice
What is the main abiotic reservoir for elements, such as calcium and phosphorus, involved in local biogeochemical cycles?
748
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
In ecosystems, organisms at the highest trophic levels usually contain less collective biomass than the organisms at lower trophic levels because __________.
810
views
Multiple Choice
The global water cycle supports a net flow of atmospheric water vapor __________.
675
views
Multiple Choice
Local conditions such as heavy rainfall or the removal of plants may limit the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus, or calcium available to a particular ecosystem, but the amount of carbon available to the system is seldom a problem. Why?
688
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
By which process is carbon dioxide released from plants back to the atmosphere?
615
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following organisms is incorrectly paired with its trophic level? a. cyanobacterium—primary producer b. grasshopper—primary consumer c. zooplankton—primary producer d. fungus—detritivore
533
views
Textbook Question
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the interacting factors in a declining population that contribute to the extinction vortex.
324
views
Textbook Question
Which of these ecosystems has the lowest net primary production per square meter? a. a salt marsh b. an open ocean c. a coral reef d. a tropical rain forest
524
views
Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks in the table below summarizing terrestrial nutrient cycles.
342
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Nitrifying bacteria participate in the nitrogen cycle mainly by a. converting nitrogen gas to ammonia. b. releasing ammonium from organic compounds, thus returning it to the soil. c. converting ammonium to nitrate, which plants absorb. d. incorporating nitrogen into amino acids and organic compounds.
1164
views
Textbook Question
If you applied a fungicide to a cornfield, what would you expect to happen to the rate of decomposition and net ecosystem production (NEP)? a. Both decomposition rate and NEP would decrease. b. Neither would change. c. Decomposition rate would increase and NEP would decrease. d. Decomposition rate would decrease and NEP would increase.
332
views
Textbook Question
Devegetation has what effect on ecosystem dynamics? a. It increases belowground biomass. b. It increases nutrient export. c. It increases NPP. d. It increases soil organic matter.
409
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following has the greatest effect on the rate of chemical cycling in an ecosystem? a. the rate of decomposition in the ecosystem b. the production efficiency of the ecosystem's consumers c. the trophic efficiency of the ecosystem d. the location of the nutrient reservoirs in the ecosystem
710
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following was a result of the Hubbard Brook watershed deforestation experiment? (A) Most minerals were not recycled within the intact forest ecosystem. (B) Calcium levels remained high in the soil of deforested areas. (C) Deforestation decreased water runoff. (D) The nitrate concentration in waters draining the deforested area became dangerously high.
712
views
Textbook Question
The Hubbard Brook watershed deforestation experiment yielded all of the following results except which of the following? a. Most minerals were recycled within a forest ecosystem. b. Calcium levels remained high in the soil of deforested areas. c. Deforestation increased water runoff. d, The nitrate concentration in waters draining the deforested area became dangerously high.
565
views
Textbook Question
The web of life refers to the . a. evolutionary relationships among living organisms; b. connections between species in an ecosystem; c. complicated nature of genetic variability; d. flow of information from parent to child; e. predatory effect of humans on the rest of the natural world
461
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following would be considered an example of bioremediation? a. adding nitrogen-fixing microorganisms to a degraded ecosystem to increase nitrogen availability b. using a bulldozer to regrade a strip mine c. reconfiguring the channel of a river d. adding seeds of a chromium-accumulating plant to soil contaminated by chromium
861
views
Textbook Question
If you applied a fungicide to a cornfield, what would you expect to happen to the rate of decomposition and net ecosystem production (NEP)? a. Both decomposition rate and NEP would decrease. b. Neither would change. c. Decomposition rate would increase and NEP would decrease. d. Decomposition rate would decrease and NEP would increase.
956
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
Most of the nutrients available for plant growth in an ecosystem are . a. deposited in rain; b. made available through the recycling of decomposers; c. maintained within that ecosystem over time; d. B and C are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
462
views
Textbook Question
Use Figures 34.5C and 34.18 to predict how global warming (rapid increase in Earth's average temperature; see Module 7.14) might affect the water cycle.
480
views
Textbook Question
Aquatic biomes differ in levels of light, nutrients, oxygen, and water movement. These abiotic factors influence the productivity and diversity of freshwater ecosystems. a. Productivity, roughly defined as photosynthetic output, is high in estuaries, coral reefs, and shallow ponds. Describe the abiotic factors that contribute to high productivity in these ecosystems. b. How does extra input of nitrogen and phosphorus (for instance, by fertilizer runoff) affect the productivity of lakes and ponds? Is this nutrient input beneficial for the ecosystem? Explain.
591
views
Showing 45 of 45 practice