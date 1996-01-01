Ecosystems Practice Problems
The NPP of a forest is 10,000 kcal/m2/year. How much of this energy will be available to primary consumers?
The organisms that feed on dead organisms and release minerals and nutrients into the soils are termed:
All living things in an ecosystem rely on all other living and non-living things for food and other necessities in order to survive. This interdependence is referred to as a/the
The nutrients from the biomass of plants and animals are released back into the environment during _____.
A reforestation program was conducted in Rio Grande Watershed. This activity will result in all of the following EXCEPT:
Which of the following organism arrangements shows the correct order based on the energy transfer from the highest concentration to the lowest concentration?
Which of the following is considered to have the highest net primary productivity?
Which of the below options has a major impact on an ecosystem's frequency of chemical cycling?
The reduced form of nitrogen in the soil, known as _____, is transformed into its most oxidized form, _____, by the nitrifying bacteria present in the soil.
When fungicide is applied in a farm, the decomposition rate ________ and the net ecosystem production (NEP) _________.
The Nubian Sandstone Aquifer System is considered the world's largest known fossil water aquifer system. The following can threaten the quantity of water in the aquifer system except:
Which of the following is incorrect about the primary productivity of the aquatic ecosystem?
The process by which ice or snow transforms into water vapor without passing through the liquid phase is referred to as _______ in the water cycle.
In which of the following cycles do respiration and photosynthesis play the most significant role?