Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Bacteria perform the following ecological roles. Which role typically does not involve symbiosis? a. skin commensalist b. decomposer c. gut mutualist d. pathogen

Similar Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.