26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology
26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology
Multiple Choice
Organisms that use light for their energy source and CO2 for their carbon source are called __________.
Multiple Choice
In an experiment, a microbiologist put equal numbers of each of the following organisms into a flask of sterile broth, consisting mostly of sugar and a few amino acids. She then placed the flask in the dark. Which of the organisms would be most likely to survive?
Multiple Choice
The Desulfovibrio bacterium breaks down organic matter (which it must have) and uses sulfate (not oxygen) as an electron acceptor. As a result, it produces hydrogen sulfide (H2S), accounting for the "rotten egg" smell of swamp muck. Oxygen is a deadly poison to Desulfovibrio. We would call Desulfovibrio a(n) __________.
Multiple Choice
Choose the list below that contains the substances required by typical nitrogen-fixing cyanobacteria.
Multiple Choice
A type of ecological relationship called __________ involves one organism living at the expense of another organism.
Multiple Choice
Ticks that live on deer and field mice are responsible for spreading the bacterium __________, which causes __________.
Multiple Choice
Which example below is a correct statement about Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron, a bacterium that lives in the human intestines?
Textbook Question
Which of the following statements is true? (A)Archaea and bacteria have identical membrane lipids. (B)The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan. (C)Prokaryotes have low levels of genetic diversity. (D)No archaea are capable of using CO2 to oxidize H2, releasing methane.
Textbook Question
In terms of nutrition, autotrophs are to heterotrophs as a. kelp are to diatoms. b. archaea are to bacteria. c. slime molds are to algae. d. algae are to slime molds.
Textbook Question
Which of the following describes a bacterium that lives in the human intestine and causes disease? (A)commensalist (B)decomposer (C)gut mutualist (D)symbiotic pathogen
Textbook Question
Bacteria perform the following ecological roles. Which role typically does not involve symbiosis? a. skin commensalist b. decomposer c. gut mutualist d. pathogen
Textbook Question
Explain why prokaryote populations can adapt rapidly to changes in their environment.
Textbook Question
Streptococcus mutans obtains energy by oxidizing sucrose. This bacterium is abundant in the mouths of Western European and North American children and is a prominent cause of cavities. The organism is virtually absent in children from East Africa, where tooth decay is rare. Propose a hypothesis to explain this observation. Outline the design of a study that would test your hypothesis.
Textbook Question
Which of the following experiments could test the hypothesis that bacteria cause ulcers in humans? (Assume each experiment includes a control group.) Explain what evidence would be provided by the results of the experiment. a. Identify the microbes found in the stomachs of ulcer patients. b. Treat a group of ulcer patients with antibiotics. c. Place a group of ulcer patients on a strict low-acid diet. d. Obtain stomach fluid from ulcer patents and feed it to mice.
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Probiotics, foods and supplements that contain living microorganisms, are thought to cure problems of the digestive tract by restoring the natural balance of its microbial community. Sales of these products total billions of dollars a year. Explore the topic of probiotics and evaluate the scientific evidence for their beneficial effects. A good starting point is the website of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which regulates advertising claims of health benefits of dietary supplements. U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, www.fda.gov/food/dietary-supplements.
Textbook Question
Imagine you are on a team designing a moon base that will be self-contained and self-sustaining. Once supplied with building materials, equipment, and organisms from Earth, the base will be expected to function indefinitely. One of the team members has suggested that everything sent to the base be sterilized so that no bacteria of any kind are present. Do you think this is a good idea? Predict some of the consequences of eliminating all bacteria from an environment.
