Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology Practice Problems
Some bacteria have the ability to degrade oil present in water bodies. The use of bacteria to remove such environmental pollutants is an example of:
During the light reactions of photosynthesis, _____acts as a chief energy source and ____acts as an electron and proton donor.
Photosynthetic bacteria, such as green and purple sulfur bacteria, use____as a source of protons and electrons and release____ as a by-product during photosynthesis:
Which one of the following statements is true regarding bacteria that live inside the gut of humans:
Which of the factors about how prokaryotic organisms adapt to environmental changes is false?
Microbes that aid in digestion and have a positive impact on the intestinal microbial balance of the host are termed as _______________.
The following roles of microbes as decomposers in the biosphere are all true, except