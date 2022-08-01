Endocytosis Allows Entry to the Cell

in this video, we're going to focus on Endo site Asus and how Endo Psychosis allows entry into the cell. And so the e n and Endo site Assis is going to be very helpful to remind you about what it does. And that's because Endo site Assis is defined as macro molecule engulf mint by the cell membrane, allowing for entry into the salvia, a lipid vesicles. And so you can see the e n and Endo Psychosis is for the e n and engulf mint and the E n and entry. And so the big idea here is that molecules are going to be brought into the cell with endo psychosis. Now, really, there are three main types of endo psychosis that you all should know. The first type is fag. Oh, site assis. Now, if ago site assis is when a large solid material is being taken into the Sylvia and a psychosis, and because it is a solid material, it's commonly known as sell eating. Now, the second type of Endo site Asus that you all should know is pinot site Assis and Pino site Assis is defined as when a small liquid material is being taken into the sell by Endo psychosis. And because the materials are liquid, uh, it's commonly known as sell drinking. And then the third and final type of endo psychosis that you all should know is receptor mediated, endo psychosis and really receptor mediated. Endo psychosis is just a special form of pinot psychosis, and that's why we have this little indentation here to show that hey receptor mediated of psychosis. It's just a special type of Pino psychosis, and it says here it's a specific form of Pena psychosis that uses receptor proteins. So let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding of these ideas. So on the far left over here, notice that we're showing you the first type of endo psychosis fa go psychosis, and so notice that the outside of the cell is over here and the inside of the cell is over here and notice that a bacterium is being brought into the cell here, and when it's brought into the cell, it ends up inside of a lipid vesicles and recall vesicles are just these little membrane bubbles on it. It will bring in thes large, solid materials such as the bacteria here. Now, moving on Pino Psychosis is over here in the middle and notice that it is three outside is over here and the inside of the cells over here. And so these small liquid materials are being brought into the salvia, a lipid vesicles. And so this is pinot psychosis or cellular drinking. Now, the final type of endo psychosis that you all should know is receptor mediated endo psychosis, which is really just a form of pinot psychosis. So cellular drinking, so you can see the same blue molecules being brought in as pinot psychosis. But the real difference is that receptor mediated endo psychosis uses these orange receptors that you can see embedded in the membrane at these positions here. And so the receptors are proteins that have ah specific binding attraction to these blue liquid molecules. And then, of course, because it's a form of endo psychosis, it's going to be brought into the cell and a lipid vesicles. And so the big idea here is that receptor mediated Indo psychosis uses thes receptors, these orange receptors. And so this year concludes our introduction to end a site, Asus and how Endo psychosis. The E N is going to remind you that it allows for entry into the cell, and so we'll be able to talk about exo psychosis in our next video, so I'll see you all there.

