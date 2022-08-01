Exocytosis Allows Exiting from the Cell

So in our last lesson video, we talked about Endo psychosis and how it allows for entry into the cell. And so in this video, we're going to talk about the complete opposite of Endo Psychosis, which is XO site ASUs and how Exocet ASUs allows exiting from the cell. And so the e X and X o psychosis is going to be very helpful for you all toe. Remember exactly what Exocet Assis is about, and so Exocet assis can be defined as vesicles fusion with the cell membrane, allowing the contents of the vesicles to exit the cell into the extra cellular space or the outside space outside of a cell. And so you can think the E X and Exocet Assis is for the e X and exit and the E X and extra cellular space. Now there are many, many different types of molecules that can undergo Exocet ASUs, but a few examples include hormones, nure oh, transmitters and digestive enzymes. And this is just a small subset of all of the examples of molecules that can undergo Exocet ASUs allowing exiting from the cell. So let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding of this and notice the inside of the cells over here on the right hand side. And the outside of the cell is over here on the left hand side. And so notice that originally these red molecules that you see here that are representing hormones are inside of a vessel inside of a membrane bubble. Here on the inside of a cell and this membrane bubble, this vessel ical can start to fuse with the cells plasma membrane here. And when that vesicles fully fuses, it can release the contents that used to be on the inside of the vesicles. And so ultimately, what we get is the vesicles contents are being released into the outside of the cell. And so these contents are exiting the cell via XO psychosis. And so this year concludes our introduction to Exocet ASUs and how it allows exiting from the cell. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

