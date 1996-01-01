Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A man has a pointed frontal hairline known as a widow's peak. This trait is thought to be controlled by a dominant allele. His wife lacks a widow's peak, and their son has a widow's peak. (W: widow's peak; w: no widow's peak). The son is curious about whether his father is homozygous or heterozygous for the widow's peak trait. Which of the following facts would allow him to know?

