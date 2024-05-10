13. Mendelian Genetics
Pedigrees
13. Mendelian Genetics
Pedigrees
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A man has a pointed frontal hairline known as a widow's peak. This trait is thought to be controlled by a dominant allele. His wife lacks a widow's peak, and their son has a widow's peak. (W: widow's peak; w: no widow's peak). The son is curious about whether his father is homozygous or heterozygous for the widow's peak trait. Which of the following facts would allow him to know?
642
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
Tay-Sachs disease runs in Rebecca's family. On a family pedigree, she saw a shaded circle. This represented a __________.
651
views
Multiple Choice
Diagrams depicting family relationships and phenotypes for a genetic disorder are:
235
views
3
rank