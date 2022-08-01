in this video, we're going to introduce pedigrees, and so a pedigree is a chart or family tree that depicts family relationships and pedigrees can be used to track ah phenotype over many generations. Now, within a pedigree, circles are going to represent females, whereas squares are going to represent males now, shaded or colored shapes are going to represent affected individuals that do have the phenotype of interest. And then horizontal lines that go from side to side are going to connect to mating parents, whereas vertical lines that go up and down are going to be used to connect parents to offspring. And so if we take a look at our example down below, we can get a better feel for these symbols and connections on a pedigree. And so notice that circles that are not shaded represent unaffected females, whereas squares that air unshaded represent unaffected males. Now, the shaded in circles and squares represent affected females and affected males respectively. And when we say affected, we mean that they actually have whatever FINA type it is that is off interest. Now when you see horizontal lines connecting to shapes, this represents mating parents, so this would be the mating for, um uh, male. And this would be the mating females Now down below. What you'll see is the vertical connections that you see will connect the parents to the offspring, which we have down below. And, of course, if these offspring are connected like what we see here, that means that they're going to be siblings coming from the same set of parents. And so, as we move forward in our course, will be able to talk Maura, Maura about pedigrees and how to read them. But for now, this is our brief introduction to the symbols on a pedigree, and I'll see you all in our next video.

