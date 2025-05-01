Pedigrees Practice Problems

Skip to main content
13. Mendelian Genetics
Pedigrees
13. Mendelian Genetics

Pedigrees: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
27 problems
Problem types you want to practice:

Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Dihybrid Cross Calculator

Solve dihybrid genetic crosses with gamete generation, 4×4 Punnett squares, and 9:3:3:1 ratio breakdowns

Pedigree Analysis Calculator

Determine inheritance modes from a pedigree, calculate offspring risk, or find consanguinity risk - with diagrams