Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Which cause of extinction results from humans’ direct use of a species? a. overexploitation; b. habitat fragmentation; c. pollution; d. introduction of competitors or predators; e. global warming

Similar Solution
clock
33s
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.