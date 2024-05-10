Conservation Biology

Until recently, response to environmental problems has been fragmented—an antipollution law here, incentives for recycling there. Meanwhile, the problems of the gap between rich and poor nations, diminishing resources, and pollution continue to grow. Now people and governments are starting to envision a sustainable society. The Worldwatch Institute, a respected environmental monitoring organization, estimates that we must reach sustainability by the year 2030 to avoid economic and environmental disaster. To get there, we must begin shaping a sustainable society during this decade. In what ways is our present system not sustainable? What might a more sustainable society be like? Do you think a sustainable society is an achievable goal? Why or why not? What is the alternative? What might you do to work toward sustainability? What are the major roadblocks to achieving sustainability? How would your life be different in a sustainable society?