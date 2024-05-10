53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
Multiple Choice
The use of organisms to add essential materials to degraded systems defines __________.
Multiple Choice
__________ is the science of facilitating the return of a degraded ecosystem to a more natural condition.
Textbook Question
One characteristic that distinguishes a population in an extinction vortex from most other populations is that a. it is a rare, top-level predator. b, its effective population size is lower than its total population size. c. its genetic diversity is very low. d. it is not well adapted to edge conditions.
Textbook Question
Complete the following map, which organizes some of the key concepts of conservation biology.
Textbook Question
Carbon dioxide functions as a greenhouse gas by . a. interfering with water's ability to absorb heat; b. increasing the random molecular motions of oxygen; c. allowing radiation from the sun to reach Earth and absorbing the re-radiated heat; d. splitting into carbon and oxygen and increasing the rate of cellular respiration
Textbook Question
The main cause of the increase in the amount of CO2 in Earth's atmosphere over the past 150 years is a. increased worldwide primary production. b. increased worldwide standing crop. c. an increase in the amount of infrared radiation absorbed by the atmosphere. d. the burning of larger amounts of wood and fossil fuels.
Textbook Question
Which of these statements best describes what conservation biologists mean by the 'the rapid loss of biodiversity'? a. Introduced species, such as starlings and zebra mussels, have rapidly expanded their ranges. b. Harvests of marine fishes, such as cod and bluefin tuna, are declining. c. The current species extinction rate is as much as 100 times greater than at any time in the past 100,000 years. d. Many potential medicines are being lost as plant species become extinct.
Textbook Question
What community property does the red arrow in the model represent? a. low resilience b. high resilience c. low resistance d. high resistance
Textbook Question
A mass extinction . a. is global in scale; b. affects many different groups of organisms; c. is caused only by human activity; d. A and B are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
Textbook Question
An ecological footprint . a. is the position an individual holds in the ecological food chain; b. estimates the total land area required to support a particular person or human population; c. is equal to the size of a human population; d. helps determine the most appropriate wastewater treatment plan for a community; e. is often smaller than the actual land footprint of residences in a city
Textbook Question
What is the single greatest threat to biodiversity? a. overharvesting of commercially important species b. habitat alteration, fragmentation, and destruction c. introduced species that compete with native species d. novel pathogens
Textbook Question
The discipline that applies ecological principles to returning degraded ecosystems to a more natural state is known as a. restoration ecology. b. thermodynamics. c. eutrophication. d. biogeochemistry.
Textbook Question
Which of the following currently poses the single greatest threat to biodiversity? a. invasive species b. overhunting c. habitat loss d. pollution
Textbook Question
What is a biodiversity 'hotspot'? a. an area where an all-taxon survey is under way b. an area where an environmental sequencing study has been completed c. a habitat with high NPP d. an area with high species richness and high threat to those species
Textbook Question
The burning of fossil fuels . a. releases carbon dioxide to the atmosphere; b. primarily occurs as a result of human activity; c. is contributing to global warming; d. is possible thanks to photosynthesis that occurred millions of years ago; e. all of the above are correct
Textbook Question
Current rates of species extinction appear to be approximately historical rates of extinction. a. equal to; b. 10 times lower than; c. 10 times higher than; d. 50 to 100 times higher than; e. 1000 to 10,000 times higher than
Textbook Question
Which of the following is characteristic of endemic species? a. They are often found in biodiversity hot spots. b. They are distributed widely in the biosphere. c. They require edges between ecosystems. d. They are often keystone species whose presence helps to structure a community.
Textbook Question
Which of the following strategies would most rapidly increase the genetic diversity of a population in an extinction vortex? a. Establish a reserve that protects the population's habitat. b. Introduce new individuals transported from other populations of the same species. c. Sterilize the least fit individuals in the population. d. Control populations of the endangered population's predators and competitors.
Textbook Question
Ospreys and other top predators are most severely affected by pesticides such as PCBs because they a. are especially sensitive to chemicals. b. have very long life spans. c. store the pesticides in their tissues. d. consume prey in which pesticides are concentrated.
Textbook Question
Which cause of extinction results from humans' direct use of a species? a. overexploitation; b. habitat fragmentation; c. pollution; d. introduction of competitors or predators; e. global warming
Textbook Question
Which of the following statements about protected areas established to preserve biodiversity is true? (A) About 25% of Earth's land area is now protected. (B) National parks are the only type of protected area. (C) Management of a protected area does not need to be coordinated with management of the surrounding area. (D) It is especially important to protect biodiversity hot spots
Textbook Question
Of the following statements about protected areas that have been established to preserve biodiversity, which one is not correct? a. About 25% of Earth's land area is now protected. b. National parks are one of many types of protected areas. c. Management of a protected area should be coordinated with management of the land surrounding the area. d. It is especially important to protect biodiversity hot spots.
Textbook Question
Movement corridors are a. the routes taken by migratory animals. b. strips or clumps of habitat that connect isolated fragments of habitat. c. landscapes that include several different ecosystems. d. edges, or boundaries, between ecosystems.
Textbook Question
With limited resources, conservation biologists need to prioritize their efforts. Of the following choices, which should receive the greatest attention for the goal of conserving biodiversity? a. a commercially important species b. all endangered vertebrate species c. a declining keystone species in a community d. all endangered species
Textbook Question
Which of the following human activities generates the most carbon dioxide? a. driving; b. cooking; c. bathing; d. using aerosol sprays
Textbook Question
Which of the following statements about protected areas is not correct? a. We now protect 25% of the land areas of the planet. b. National parks are only one type of protected area. c. Most reserves are smaller in size than the ranges of some of the species they are meant to protect. d. Management of protected areas must coordinate with the management of lands outside the protected zone.
Textbook Question
What are the three levels of biological diversity? Explain how human activities threaten each of these levels.
Textbook Question
What is rapid eutrophication? What steps might be taken to slow this process?
Textbook Question
The population size of mountain pine beetles in the American Northwest has long been held in check by freezing temperatures during the winters. As winters warm, populations of pine beetles are increasing, killing whitebark pine forest. Grizzly bears rely on the nuts of whitebark pine trees. Do you think climate change is affecting the fitness of the grizzly bear population? a. No, because climate change is not a problem yet. b. No, because climate change is affecting the beetles, not the bears. c. Yes, because climate change is decreasing the food supply of the bears, which means they will be less strong. d. Yes, because climate change is decreasing the food supply of the bears, which is likely to reduce their ability to survive or reproduce.
Textbook Question
Which of the following actions can reduce humanity's ecological footprint? a. reducing our dependence on fossil fuels; b. reducing meat consumption; c. living in higher density settlements; d. better management of human wastewater; e. all of the above
Textbook Question
One advantage of preserving more than one population of an endangered species at more than one location is . a. a lower risk of extinction of the entire species if a catastrophe strikes one location; b. higher levels of inbreeding in each population; c. higher rates of genetic drift in each population; d. lower numbers of heterozygotes in each population; e. higher rates of habitat fragmentation in the different locations
Textbook Question
What are the causes and possible consequences of climate change? Why is international cooperation necessary if we are to solve this problem?
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING The human-generated increase in greenhouse gases (see Module 38.3) provides many opportunities to study the effects of climate change. For example, snowshoe hares are adapted to the climate of their habitat in the taiga of the high mountains and northern regions of North America. One adaptation is seasonal changes in fur color—a white winter coat that turns brown in the spring—that camouflage hares from a long list of predators. These color changes are triggered by day length. As increasing spring temperatures cause earlier snowmelt in the taiga, biologists have observed many white hares sitting on brown earth. Suggest how this natural experiment could be used to investigate the effects of climate change on populations and communities in the taiga ecosystem (assume historical data are available).
Textbook Question
The price of energy does not reflect its real costs. What kinds of hidden environmental costs are not reflected in the price of fossil fuels? How are these costs paid, and by whom? Do you think these costs could or should be figured into the price of oil? How might that be done?
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Researchers studied active and abandoned pika colonies at two sites (one in southeast Oregon and one in northwest Nevada) to understand how elevation might influence pika range (see Module 38.0 and Module 38.11). Sites were classified as old (no longer occupied) or current. How would you summarize the findings? Does this study support the hypothesis that pika ranges are shifting to higher elevations due to climate change? What are some limitations to describing patterns in nature as compared to doing a controlled experiment?
Textbook Question
Until recently, response to environmental problems has been fragmented—an antipollution law here, incentives for recycling there. Meanwhile, the problems of the gap between rich and poor nations, diminishing resources, and pollution continue to grow. Now people and governments are starting to envision a sustainable society. The Worldwatch Institute, a respected environmental monitoring organization, estimates that we must reach sustainability by the year 2030 to avoid economic and environmental disaster. To get there, we must begin shaping a sustainable society during this decade. In what ways is our present system not sustainable? What might a more sustainable society be like? Do you think a sustainable society is an achievable goal? Why or why not? What is the alternative? What might you do to work toward sustainability? What are the major roadblocks to achieving sustainability? How would your life be different in a sustainable society?
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Will increasing atmospheric levels of CO2 make you sneeze as well as itch? Scientists studying the effects of rising CO2 levels have looked at ragweed, whose pollen is the primary allergen for fall hay fever. They grew ragweed in three levels of CO2: a pre-industrial concentration of 280 ppm, a year 2000 level of 370 ppm, and a projected level of 600 ppm. They found that pollen production increased by 131% and 320% in the plants exposed to the recent and projected CO2 levels, respectively. What was the hypothesis of this experiment? Do the results support the hypothesis? Given what you know about climate change, what other variables would you like to test, and what other measurements would you like to take?
Textbook Question
Most scientific experts agree that climate change is already occurring and has potentially catastrophic consequences for all of life on Earth. The Paris Agreement of 2015 represented a global consensus on the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, in 2017 the United States announced its intention to withdraw from the Agreement in 2020. Go online to research and summarize the main agreements reached in this historic global climate accord and the U.S. government's reasons for withdrawing. What roles do you think scientists, politicians, and citizens will need to play to cut emissions and limit global warming?
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING In 1954, workers at Michigan State University began spraying the elm trees on campus annually with DDT to kill disease-carrying bark beetles. In the spring of 1955, large numbers of dead robins were found on the campus. Observers thought perhaps the robins died after eating earthworms contaminated by DDT the previous spring. Suggest how scientists could have investigated the scientific validity of this idea.
