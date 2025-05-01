Conservation Biology Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Conservation Biology: Videos & Practice Problems
The Himalayan region is home to the world's tallest mountains and amazing species that are only found there. These animals include the giant panda, the wild water buffalo, and the black-necked crane, the only alpine crane in the world. However, the area is being threatened by deforestation. The biogeographic region with significant levels of biodiversity that is threatened by human activities is called:
Climate change and global warming can be intensified with the accumulation of more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Which of the following activities is the primary reason for the anthropogenic emission of greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide?
Corals will eject the algae (Zooxanthellae) that live in their tissues if the water temperature gets too high, turning the coral totally white. This effect is known as:
The strategy in which high-value crops are cultivated under a forest canopy that is intentionally modified or maintained is called:
Species_____ refers to the total number of species in a community, whereas species ____ refers to the total number of individuals within each species.
Borneo, a large Southeast Asian island, was once completely forested in 1900. However, only one-third of the forest remained by 2020. Which of the following activities do you believe is to blame for this?
The biogeographic region that is rich in biodiversity and threatened with destruction is called:
Which terrestrial ecosystem is with the greatest biodiversity of flora and fauna on this planet?
Which of the following pollutants is considered very harmful as it can pollute the environment for an extended period of time?
_____ is the disruption of an organism's natural habitat, separating it into smaller, disjointed parts.
The rate of global sea level rise is accelerating over time. It has more than doubled from 0.06 inches per year throughout most of the twentieth century to 0.14 inches per year from 2006–2015. What could be the impact of this on wetlands?
Due to increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, more carbon is dissolved in the ocean. As the ocean continues to absorb more CO2, the pH decreases. This event is called:
Nearly 20% of the Amazon forest has been lost in the last 50 years. The vast majority of the cleared land was earmarked for livestock ranching. Which of the following will happen as a result of increased deforestation in the Amazon rainforest?
The typical environment of a particular organism, population, or community is called:
After heavy rain in 2012, thousands of fish in a river on Prince Edward Island in Canada were found dead. Given that an agricultural field is already present nearby, pesticide exposure was suspected as the cause of the large fish mortality. How was the aquatic environment contaminated by the pesticide?
There is a significant reduction in the biodiversity of tropical rainforests. The main drivers of tropical forest biodiversity loss are:
The clearance of vast areas of forest is referred to as deforestation. The major effects of deforestation include all except:
Preservation of an endangered species outside its natural habitat is called __________ conservation.
Which of the following means is the most effective for conserving biodiversity?
The rate at which a community recovers from a disturbance is called ________.
_____________ is the long-term rise in global temperatures caused by an increase in the concentration of ____________ in the Earth's atmosphere.
The ongoing sixth mass extinction event is the result of which of the following?
We are in the midst of the sixth mass extinction, which is primarily caused by human activity and is also known as the
How does reducing our dependence on fossil fuels help to reduce our ecological footprint?