Dihybrid Crosses

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on die hybrid crosses. Now a die hybrid is an organism that is hetero zegas for two specific genes. And that's because the root die is a route that means to. And so here you can see an example of what a die hybrid Gina type would look like. Notice that it is hetero zegas with the letter R, meaning it has one Capital R and one lower case R, and it is also hetero zegas for the letter. Why, I mean it has one capital y and one lower case. Why? And so it's hetero zegas for two genes. Here it's hetero zegas for the shape gene and hetero zegas for the color gene. And so here, what we have is a hetero zegas round yellow peak and so notice that it is a yellow P and it is round, and it is hetero zegas for the shape gene and hetero zegas for the color gene. And so over here on the left hand side, we're showing you the P shaped gene, a Leal's and so notice that we have a capital are here, which is the dominant alil over the lower case, R. Alil, which is the recess of Alil and notice that the dominant capital are here, is the Alil for the round shape of the P and the lower case. R is the recess of a Leo for the wrinkled shape of the people. And so this organism here is gonna be hetero zegas for this particular gene on then, over here on the right, What we have are the same alil that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. Thea Leo's for the color gene And so it's showing you the p color gene Khalil. Again, we have the capital letter. Why the dominant Khalil for the yellow color of the P? And then we have the lower case. Why over here, which represents the recess of Alil Fourth, the green color. And so again, ah di hybrid is simply an organism that is hetero zegas for two specific genes hetero zegas for, say, the shape gene and hetero zegas for the color gene. And so in our next video we'll be able to talk Maura about die hybrid crosses. So I'll see you all in that video

