Dihybrid Crosses Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Dihybrid Crosses: Videos & Practice Problems
Two sets of genes on different chromosomes are responsible for the coat color in an animal X. Gene B codes for the brown color and gene G for grey. Beige-colored coat results when these genes are in heterozygous condition and in case both the genes are recessive, the coat color is white. Suppose, a male of X is mated with a female of X, both having a beige coat, what fraction of the progeny do you expect to have white coat color (albino, unpigmented)?
A total of 500 offspring were produced when 100 male cats with black coats and long fur were mated with 100 female cats with the same phenotype. Out of these 500, 281 had black coats and long fur, 93 had black coats and short fur, 92 had brown coats and long fur, and 32 had brown coats and short fur. If both genes are present on different chromosomes, which one do you believe is the recessive allele in each trait studied?
In humans, brown eyes are a dominant trait over blue eyes. If a brown-eyed heterozygous male marries a blue-eyed female, what is the probability of producing blue-eyed offspring?
A dominant allele (I) inhibits kernel color in maize (corn) plants, whereas a recessive allele (i) allows color at one locus. Purple kernel color is caused by the dominant allele (P), whereas red kernel color is caused by the recessive allele (p) at a different locus. What will the phenotypic ratio of the offspring be if two maize plants that are heterozygous at two loci are crossed?
Two pea plants that are heterozygous for seed color and seed shape are crossed. What will be the phenotypic ratio of offspring according to the dihybrid cross?
In pea plants, the allele for round seeds (R) is dominant over wrinkled seeds (r), and the allele for yellow seeds (Y) is dominant over green seeds (y). Two heterozygous plants (RrYy) are crossed.
Match the genotype of the offspring in Column A with the correct resulting traits:
In pea plants, R = round (dominant), r = wrinkled (recessive), and Y = yellow (dominant), y = green (recessive). Two heterozygous plants (RrYy) are crossed.
Match the portion of the 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio with the correct trait combination:
If a pea plant is heterozygous for seed shape (Rr) and seed color (Yy), what is its genetic makeup?
In a dihybrid cross of RrYy x RrYy, what is the expected phenotypic ratio of the offspring?
How does a dihybrid Punnett square differ from a monohybrid Punnett square in terms of layout and complexity?
In pea plants, round seeds (R) are dominant to wrinkled seeds (r), and yellow seeds (Y) are dominant to green seeds (y). What phenotype would a plant with a genotype of RrYy display?
A plant with genotype RrYy is crossed with another RrYy plant. What fraction of the offspring is expected to be homozygous dominant for both traits?
How can dihybrid crosses be used to predict broader patterns of genetic inheritance?
What does the 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio illustrate about genetic inheritance?
In a breeding experiment, how would you evaluate the accuracy of predicted dihybrid cross outcomes?
If a plant with genotype RrYy is crossed with a plant with genotype rryy, what proportion of offspring is expected to have wrinkled green seeds?
What does the genotype RrYy indicate about the alleles for seed shape and color?
A pea plant has genotype . Assuming independent assortment, how many genetically distinct gamete types can this parent produce?