13. Mendelian Genetics
Dihybrid Crosses
13. Mendelian Genetics
Dihybrid Crosses
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is correct in describing the terms monohybrid cross and dihybrid cross?
5619
views
8
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following phenomena is a consequence of independent assortment?
1620
views
9
rank
Multiple Choice
Black fur in mice (B) is dominant to brown fur (b). Short tails (T) are dominant to long tails (t). What fraction of the progeny created by crossing BbTt × BBtt will be expected to have black fur and long tails?
8186
views
9
rank
Multiple Choice
In the dihybrid cross of AaBb x AaBb, what fraction of the offspring will be homozygous recessive for BOTH traits?
2449
views
7
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Assume that there is a gene in apples that determines fruit color and a second gene that determines fruit size. Let A represent the dominant allele for big apples and a represent the recessive allele for small apples. Similarly, let R represent the dominant allele for red apples and r represent the recessive allele for yellow apples. You have one tree that produces big yellow apples and another tree that produces small red apples. When the two are crossed, you find that half of the new trees produce big red apples and half produce big yellow apples. What are the genotypes of the parents?
874
views
Textbook Question
In parakeets, two autosomal genes that are located on different chromosomes control the production of feather pigment. Gene B codes for an enzyme that is required for the synthesis of a blue pigment, and gene Y codes for an enzyme required for the synthesis of a yellow pigment. Green results from a mixture of yellow and blue pigments, and recessive mutations that prevent production of either pigment are known for both genes. Suppose that a breeder has two green parakeets and mates them. The offspring are green, blue, yellow, and albino (unpigmented). Based on this observation, what are the genotypes of the green parents? What genotypes produce each color in the offspring? What fraction of the progeny should exhibit each type of color?
595
views
Showing 6 of 6 practice