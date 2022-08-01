DNA Proofreading & Repair Enzymes

in this video, we're going to briefly introduce DNA proof reading and DNA repair enzymes. And so DNA prelim a race is actually have a proof reading ability. And so this proof reading ability is really just an ability that these DNA prelim races have to find and fix many of the errors or mistakes that might occur during DNA replication. And so the proof reading ability that these DNA prelim races have actually allows them to significantly reduce the error rate from one in 100,000 to just one in 10 billion base pairs, making mutations ah, lot less likely due to mistakes with DNA. Polymerase is, however, they are still possible because one in 10 billion is still possible. Now, other DNA repair enzymes on top of the DNA polymerase proof reading can actually also be involved with helping to correct errors that may not have been fixed by proof reading and so down below in our image. What we're showing you is a little cartoon of a DNA proliferates over here, proof reading the DNA sequence after replication. And so it says, hm. Looks like you made a typo here. And what this proof reading ability allows for is for fixing those errors and mistakes in the DNA. And so again, that will reduce the air rate till just one in 10 billion base pairs, which is significantly lower and makes mutations due to errors and DNA replication, much less likely. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to DNA proof, reading ability and repair enzymes that can also help reduce error rates. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course, So I'll see you all in our next video.

