DNA Repair Practice Problems
UV light produces electromagnetic energy that can destroy the ability of microorganisms to reproduce by causing photo-chemical reactions in
In bacteria, the UvrA protein aids NER in locating the damaged segment of DNA. How do the UvrA proteins carry out this function?
The molecular lesions that are formed by thymine or cytosine bases in DNA, caused by UV light, and repaired by nucleotide excision repair mechanisms are called _____________.
What role does the antiparallel strand structure of DNA play in nucleotide excision repair?
What happens when nucleotide excision repair (NER) recognizes a damaged DNA segment with a lesion?
The DNA repair process involves the removal of the damaged sequence and the replacement of new sequences. Which of the following is involved in cleaving the DNA segments so that the damaged sequences will be removed?