14. DNA Synthesis
DNA Repair
Multiple Choice
Researchers found a strain of E. coli bacteria that had mutation rates one hundred times higher than normal. Which of the following statements correctly describes the most likely cause of these mutations?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is/are correct with regard to individuals with the disorder xeroderma pigmentosum?
Multiple Choice
The incorporation of an incorrect base into the DNA during replication __________.
Multiple Choice
As a result of proofreading by DNA polymerases, the overall error rate in the completed DNA molecule is approximately __________.
Multiple Choice
In a comparison between asexually reproducing bacteria and sexually reproducing multicellular eukaryotes, uncorrected errors in replication are more likely to be transmitted to subsequent generations in bacteria than in multicellular eukaryotes. Which of the following provides the best evidence-based explanation for this difference?
